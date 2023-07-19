Loon Festival returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Lincoln is gearing up for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

The Lincoln Loon Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The celebration is an evolution of the Lincoln homecoming from years ago.

But, it won’t just be Lincoln celebrating as the town is expecting a heavy influx of people coming from all over.

”It is a very busy stretch because that Saturday, we have as many as 5000 people on the field watching the fireworks and the band, and at the parade. We’ve had even more people than that watching the parade, so it’s very big. When you consider our population is a little under 5000, we double and triple it on this four day event,” said Ruth Birtz, Economic Dev. Administrator and Events Supervisor.

To see a full list of events, you can visit the town of Lincoln’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.