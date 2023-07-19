Loon Festival returns to Lincoln

Lincoln, Maine
Lincoln, Maine(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Lincoln is gearing up for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

The Lincoln Loon Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The celebration is an evolution of the Lincoln homecoming from years ago.

But, it won’t just be Lincoln celebrating as the town is expecting a heavy influx of people coming from all over.

”It is a very busy stretch because that Saturday, we have as many as 5000 people on the field watching the fireworks and the band, and at the parade. We’ve had even more people than that watching the parade, so it’s very big. When you consider our population is a little under 5000, we double and triple it on this four day event,” said Ruth Birtz, Economic Dev. Administrator and Events Supervisor.

To see a full list of events, you can visit the town of Lincoln’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Husson University hosts Pharmacy Camp
SK Tours
You can take a tour of Bangor and buy a piece of its history in one spot
Lincoln, Maine
76th Annual River Driver’s Supper in Lincoln
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Maine senators announce federal funding to treat substance abuse conditions for tribal communities