Husson University hosts Pharmacy Camp

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students are getting a chance this week to explore career opportunities in pharmacy.

Husson University in Bangor is wrapping up its Pharmacy Summer Camp.

The camp is a three-day event where students stay overnight and get a taste of campus life.

Students learn about healthcare and pharmacy careers as well as skills such as working in a laboratory, compounding, and patient counseling.

With activities like making lip balms to treat cold cores and lollipops to treat oral fungus, it’s been a great way for students to learn the variety of offerings in the field.

“I’m so happy to be here. It’s just us, and something that we’d love to do. It was great getting to meet new people from all over, and now, I have so many new friends. It definitely wasn’t what I expected. It’s a lot better than what I thought it was going to be, and I think that it was just very eye opening to see other nerds through this program. I was able to realize that there’s so much more to pharmacy and that there is something for everyone in this field,” said Maxine Pallante, camper and Maine Central Institute student.

The next camp at Husson will be the Health Professions Summer Camp

For more information on that, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

SK Tours
You can take a tour of Bangor and buy a piece of its history in one spot
Lincoln, Maine
76th Annual River Driver’s Supper in Lincoln
Lincoln, Maine
Loon Festival returns to Lincoln
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Maine senators announce federal funding to treat substance abuse conditions for tribal communities