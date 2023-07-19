Husson University hosts Pharmacy Camp

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High school students are getting a chance this week to explore career opportunities in pharmacy.

Husson University in Bangor is wrapping up its Pharmacy Summer Camp.

The camp is a three-day event where students stay overnight and get a taste of campus life.

Students learn about healthcare and pharmacy careers as well as skills such as working in a laboratory, compounding, and patient counseling.

With activities like making lip balms to treat cold cores and lollipops to treat oral fungus, it’s been a great way for students to learn the variety of offerings in the field.

“I’m so happy to be here. It’s just us, and something that we’d love to do. It was great getting to meet new people from all over, and now, I have so many new friends. It definitely wasn’t what I expected. It’s a lot better than what I thought it was going to be, and I think that it was just very eye opening to see other nerds through this program. I was able to realize that there’s so much more to pharmacy and that there is something for everyone in this field,” said Maxine Pallante, camper and Maine Central Institute student.

The next camp at Husson will be the Health Professions Summer Camp

For more information on that, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.