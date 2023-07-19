Holden man arrested in connection with Brewer hit-and-run

David Mackenzie
David Mackenzie(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a pedestrian was hit on Eastern Avenue in Brewer on Saturday night.

Brewer police say 51-year-old David Mackenzie was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated assault.

They say the 87-year-old Brewer man was hit just before 9 p.m. and the driver fled the scene heading towards Holden.

Police determined the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Toyota Avalon.

They say with the help of Holden police they were able to find the car at Mackenzie’s home on Clark Hill Road.

