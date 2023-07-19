Governor Mills to sign landmark abortion legislation on Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will sign landmark legislation on Wednesday, creating one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Mills sponsored the bill - An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws.

It allows abortion, if medically necessary, after fetal viability at 24 weeks of pregnancy.

On its last day in session this year, the Maine State Legislature gave final approval to the Reproductive Rights bill.

