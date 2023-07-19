Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy

Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy
Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills today signed a bill into law that will expand access to abortion later in pregnancies.

The old law banned abortions after a fetus was considered viable outside the womb, around 24 weeks, but allowed an exception if the patient’s life was at risk.

The new law allows an abortion at any time if deemed necessary by a physician.

Mills says Maine law should recognize that every pregnancy is different.

She says the new law would have benefited Dana Peirce of Maine who had to seek an abortion out of state after she discovered her child had a fatal fetal anomaly.

“By signing LD 1619, An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws, we are affirming that Maine people guided by their medical professionals, their families, their personal and spiritual beliefs, that they will make decisions about their reproductive health care, they will do so. And not politicians,” Gov Mills said.

“The only decision I could imagine making was to relieve his suffering by having an abortion and importantly, I do want to recognize that another mother might not make the choice that I did, but I would never seek to take that decision away from her,” Peirce said.

All Republicans in the Legislature opposed the bill.

Maine GOP Chairman Joel Stetkis said today,

“Democrat governor Janet Mills just signed the bill that allows late-term abortions up until birth – truly a dark day for our beloved state of Maine. This new law is more permissive than almost every other state and country on the planet, and it’s a reflection of how far left Mills and her fellow Democrats have taken this state.

Folks should know that this abortion-til-birth bill faced bipartisan opposition in the Legislature but it was still rammed through by Mills and ultra-far left wingers. Janet Mills also explicitly promised to leave Maine’s abortion laws alone on the campaign trail and she has now broken that promise, making it crystal clear that Democrats in Augusta care far more about the desires of the big money out of state special interest groups who fill their campaign accounts with millions of dollars than the voices of Maine citizens who they are supposed to represent. This is a sad day for Maine - we desperately need to end the unchecked absolute power of one-party Democrat rule in Augusta.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Maine senators announce federal funding to treat substance abuse conditions for tribal communities
Farmers in Albion oppose the plan for transmission corridor
Farmers in Albion oppose the plan for transmission corridor
Officer McIntire
Bald eagle rescued in Bath
Seventh person sentenced for role in drug conspiracy in Aroostook, Penobscot counties