Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law that expands access to abortions later in pregnancy

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills today signed a bill into law that will expand access to abortion later in pregnancies.

The old law banned abortions after a fetus was considered viable outside the womb, around 24 weeks, but allowed an exception if the patient’s life was at risk.

The new law allows an abortion at any time if deemed necessary by a physician.

Mills says Maine law should recognize that every pregnancy is different.

She says the new law would have benefited Dana Peirce of Maine who had to seek an abortion out of state after she discovered her child had a fatal fetal anomaly.

“By signing LD 1619, An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws, we are affirming that Maine people guided by their medical professionals, their families, their personal and spiritual beliefs, that they will make decisions about their reproductive health care, they will do so. And not politicians,” Gov Mills said.

“The only decision I could imagine making was to relieve his suffering by having an abortion and importantly, I do want to recognize that another mother might not make the choice that I did, but I would never seek to take that decision away from her,” Peirce said.

All Republicans in the Legislature opposed the bill.

Maine GOP Chairman Joel Stetkis said today,

“Democrat governor Janet Mills just signed the bill that allows late-term abortions up until birth – truly a dark day for our beloved state of Maine. This new law is more permissive than almost every other state and country on the planet, and it’s a reflection of how far left Mills and her fellow Democrats have taken this state.

Folks should know that this abortion-til-birth bill faced bipartisan opposition in the Legislature but it was still rammed through by Mills and ultra-far left wingers. Janet Mills also explicitly promised to leave Maine’s abortion laws alone on the campaign trail and she has now broken that promise, making it crystal clear that Democrats in Augusta care far more about the desires of the big money out of state special interest groups who fill their campaign accounts with millions of dollars than the voices of Maine citizens who they are supposed to represent. This is a sad day for Maine - we desperately need to end the unchecked absolute power of one-party Democrat rule in Augusta.”

