Farmers in Albion oppose plan for transmission corridor

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - Dairy farmers and agricultural producers gathered in Albion today to voice their opposition to a transmission corridor they say will impact the future of their farm land.

They say they received a letter two weeks ago about the transmission line that will stretch from Aroostook to Kennebec County.

Jesse Haskell of Haskell Farm in Palermo says the transmission line would devalue their property, and force the closure of some farms that are already struggling.

Chuck Noyes of Noyes Family farm in Albion says farmers have seen a lot of hurdles over the years, but this project would do them all in.

Doug Mulvey, Vice-President of LS Power, says they sent the letter to more than 3500 residents inviting them to informational meetings about the preliminary plan.

Mulvey says his company was contracted to plan out the transmission line route after the state approved the project.

“Growing community numbers, rallying support, and letting our state and local governments know that this is something that we don’t approve of, we don’t want to happen and hopefully this protest will show them now. And they’ll stand up for their citizens that they’re supposed to represent,” Haskell said.

“Our purpose here is really to receive feedback from the public. We have a lot of information in the room here with me. A lot of people in the room here with me that will provide information on proposed transmission line routes in order to accomplish this ultimate goal of taking renewable energy from Aroostook County, putting into the ISO New England system. It’s a goal that’s, you know, that the state wants. They’ve invited us here. They selected us,” Mulvey said.

The farmers say they don’t have expensive lawyers and lobbyists to keep out-of-state developers from taking over their farmland, so they’re looking to local and state officials to help them.

Construction is currently scheduled to begin in 2026 and be completed by by 2028, but Mulvey says there are a lot of approvals needed before that happens.

