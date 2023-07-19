Carrabassett Valley Academy’s Boden Gerry earns spot on U.S. Snowboardcross Development Team

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WABI) - Boden Gerry earned a competitive spot on the U.S. Snowboardcross Development Team.

He’ll be traveling to summer training in Utah, California, and Chile (WABI/Boden Gerry)

“There being only 16 people on the U.S. team for boardercross makes us a close-knit community. It’s super supportive and really awesome. It also symbolizes how difficult it is to make the team. It’s definitely a huge accomplishment,” said Gerry.

Making the team is a big step in his snowboarding career.

“It will allow me to go to a lot of training camps and help me out with a lot of training opportunities. It will put me in the right direction towards going on to the pro team, World Cups, and hopefully the Olympics,” said Gerry.

His support system starts with his parents, Chuck and Rachelle.

“They got me into snowboarding when I was about four years old. I was actually a skier originally, so big thanks to them for that as well. I’ve had many coaches over the years (to thank),” said Gerry.

“It’s really amazing to be able to do all those things and experience all these different places,” said Gerry.

Next up is the 2023-24 FIS season. Gerry is hoping for a top-three finish in the Nor-Am standings to stay on the U.S. team and earn a World Cup spot.

Gerry said that while managing his schoolwork and travel schedule can be stressful, it’s still a fun experience.

