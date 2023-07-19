Brewer police arrest Holden man in connection with hit and run

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Holden man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a pedestrian was hit on Eastern Avenue in Brewer on Saturday.

Brewer police say 51-year-old David Mackenzie was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated assault.

They say the 87-year-old Brewer man was hit just before nine and the driver fled the scene heading towards Holden.

Police determined the suspect’s vehicle was a silver Toyota Avalon.

They say with the help of Holden police they were able to find the car at Mackenzie’s home on Clark Hill Road.

We spoke with the victim’s family earlier this week who tell us Ira Williams was hit by the car and his granddaughter found him after he was struck.

Police say more information will be released at a later time.

