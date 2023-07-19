Bangor Area Recovery Network to host Lobstermania event

Bangor Area Recovery Network
Bangor Area Recovery Network(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser is back after a three-year hiatus.

Bangor Area Recovery Network’s Lobstermania event is being held Wednesday night at their location on Center Street in Brewer at 5:30 p.m.

Guests can choose between a lobster or a steak dinner and learn more about what the organization is doing and how to support it.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to https://bangorrecovery.org/

