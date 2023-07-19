76th Annual River Driver’s Supper in Lincoln

Lincoln, Maine
Lincoln, Maine
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - As the town of Lincoln gears up for the Loon Festival the next four days, work is already being done to prepare a big part of it.

The 76th Annual River Driver’s Supper will be held at Ludden Field at 4 p.m. Thursday.

They’ll be cooking baked beans in the ground as well as biscuits baked in reflector ovens.

The supper is put on by the First Congregational Church and open to everyone.

In addition to the beans and biscuits, folks will get to taste a little piece of history first-hand.

