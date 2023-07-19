2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Brewer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Brewer Monday.

According to Bangor Police, they were called to the scene of a family fight on Essex Street.

When they arrived, they say a suspect had left.

They were given a description of the car he was in.

Police say they found the car downtown and stopped it in Brewer.

Police say both the driver and the passenger had illegal drugs.

The driver, 29-year-old Sarah Crawford of Brewer, is charged with drug possession.

The passenger, who police say gave several fake names, was identified as 41-year-old Jesus Manuel Burgos of New York.

Burgos is charged with drug trafficking and criminal mischief for damage at the scene of the original call in Bangor.

