Well-known first responder in the Bangor area has passed away

Jim Ellis at his retirement celebration in 2021.
Jim Ellis at his retirement celebration in 2021.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A well-known member of the local law enforcement and fire firefighting communities in the Bangor area has passed away.

Jim Ellis was well known in the community for his many years of service as a first responder.

Ellis started off as a volunteer firefighter before rising to career firefighter and eventually fire chief.

His work took him to Holden, Brewer, Old Town, the state Fire Marshal’s Office, and Eddington over the years.

He retired in 2021, but came back to Eddington Fire Department as an on-call firefighter and was a lieutenant for the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office before his passing.

Eddington town manager Shawna Hinkley put out a statement today that says:

Jim Ellis, a beloved friend, and mentor to many, passed away unexpectedly last night. He dedicated over 40 years to the Fire Service and earned a respected reputation locally and statewide. My heart breaks for all who knew him, he served several years as the Fire Chief in our Town and recently rejoined the Eddington Fire Department as a call firefighter because he just couldn’t stay away from what he enjoyed most. He will be greatly missed.

Shawna Hinkley, Town Manager, Eddington

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton also put out a statement:

With sorrow, we must announce the unexpected passing of Lieutenant James Ellis, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division. We are mourning the loss of our friend and coworker, who made an impression on everyone he met.

Lt. Ellis served 17 years with the Sheriff’s Office. Prior to his law enforcement career, he worked for the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office, and was a Fire Chief with the Towns of Eddington and Holden. After retiring as Fire Chief, Jim continued to serve as a member of the Eddington Fire Department.

“Lt. Ellis spent his entire adult life serving others in the public safety field. A quiet man, with a big smile and infectious laugh, Jim positively impacted the lives of many. Those who serve in these roles often wonder if they have made a difference, Jim you made a difference” ~ Sheriff Morton

Out of respect for the Ellis family, his friends, and coworkers, we collective ask for privacy during this very difficult time.

Funeral services will be announced in the coming days.

Penobscot Sheriff Troy Morton

