Warm & Humid Today, Showers & T’storms Possible Too

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front approaching the state today will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms later this morning through this evening, especially north and west of the Bangor area. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Any of the showers and thunderstorms that develop will likely produce some very heavy rainfall too. It’ll be warm and humid again today with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. The cold front will move into the state tonight which will keep the chance for some showers and thunderstorms going through the overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. We’ll likely see fog developing again, some of which could be dense.

The cold front will push to our east Wednesday morning. Drier, less humid air will take a while move into the state but look for dew points to start dropping during the afternoon and evening. An upper level disturbance passing through the region could still trigger a few showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-70s to near 80° and low to mid-80s. High pressure will build into the area Thursday bringing us a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly lower humidity although it doesn’t look like it will be very noticeable at this point. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Another cold front will approach the area Friday giving us more chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the work week. Humidity comes back on Friday as well. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s to around 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late morning through this evening, especially north and west of Bangor. Showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and becoming less humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and a bit less humid. Highs in the 70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

