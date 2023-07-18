Thomas Hill Standpipe open for summer tour Wednesday

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is your chance to get a fantastic view from high above the trees in Bangor.

The Thomas Hill Standpipe will be open to the public for its summer tour from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The standpipe opens its doors four times a year so you can get a great view of each season.

There’s no cost to climb the 100 steps to the top of the iconic water tower.

The standpipe is not handicap accessible.

