Strong To Severe Storms This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wildfire smoke continues to bring hazy skies & poor air quality across the region. This wildfire smoke will stick with us overnight & through the day on Wednesday. The good news is that the smoke will not be as thick and a cold front by midday Wednesday will help to cleanse the atmosphere.

Air quality Wednesday will be an improvement from what it was Tuesday. A cold front by midday will also help to clear some of the smoke out. (WABI)

Storms along a trough have developed and continue to gain strength over parts of northern & western Maine. There still is a severe threat that will last until 8PM with the main hazards being heavy rainfall, flooding, & gusty winds. Most of these storms have been slow moving if not stagnant over the same locations and will help to increase the risk for flooding. On top of that, saturated soil plus this heavy rain will lead to a flash flood risk.

Threat for flash flooding tonight across northern & western parts of the state due to saturated soil and slow moving storms. (WABI)

The greatest risk for any severe storms will be north & west of the Interstate. The Bangor area could see a few downpours, but that will not come until after midnight.

The rest of the night will have a few showers with partly cloudy skies. Areas of locally dense fog will once again move onshore, and I would not be shocked if another Dense Fog Advisory were issued. Lows will be mostly in the 60s.

A cold front will cross the region on Wednesday. This front will help to clear out the wildfire smoke and will also bring an isolated shower & storm risk by midday to parts of central & eastern Maine. Most locations will remain dry. Some hazy sunshine in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. It will be humid for much of the day, but once the front clears the region, the humidity will begin to drop into the night.

High pressure will move into the region on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies & a break from the humidity...FINALLY! Dew points will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Unfortunately, the low humidity will only be for Thursday as dew points return into the 60s and low 70s by Friday and will last through the weekend.

Another chance for showers & storms will be possible by Friday afternoon and will last into early Saturday. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 70s. By the upcoming weekend, conditions do not look too bad. Saturday will have a few showers in the morning with the rest of the day having a mix of sun & clouds and a stray shower or storm by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s. Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend as it will be dry, mostly sunny and will have highs in the 70s & 80s.

Dry weather conditions are expected to last into early next week.

TONIGHT: Storms across the north & west. Partly cloudy skies with areas of dense fog. Lows in the 60s with a southerly wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated risk of a shower or storm by midday. Highs in the 70s & 80s. WSW wind 5-15 mph. Some wildfire smoke in the morning.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon along with showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Morning showers with a mix of sun & clouds for the rest of the day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.

