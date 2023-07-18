St. Croix Country Club offering free junior golf lessons and memberships

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - The Easternmost golf course in the United States has a long-running, successful junior program.

The St. Croix Country Club junior golf program has been going strong since the 1950s thanks to pros and volunteers.

Wednesday mornings are for showing kids the game.

“It’s just super fun. When you hit that one great shot, you’re just hooked on it for the rest of your life. It teaches me how to hit good shots. It just makes me happy. The fun part’s when you put one on the green to like two inches. The bad part’s when you duff one into the other fairway,” said Jacob Footer, junior golfer.

These players are growing up around golf in their hometown.

“When I was younger, my dad would take me here. We’d hit the ball around and just have fun. I kept playing and getting better. I play with my dad a lot. It’s fun,” said Jordyn Craig, junior golfer.

Gene McNabb started the program that continues to help kids build an all-around game.

“Definitely driving, I love driving. It’s my favorite. The toughest part for me is putting. I’ve got to get better somehow. I come out here at least once or twice a week just to practice. It’s very calm. It’s a slow sport,” said Aubrey Beers-Demolet, junior golfer.

St. Croix gives junior golfers a challenge.

“The greens here are really small, so you have to be very accurate on your approach shot. Over time, you start dialing it in. You go to other courses, and you’ll find that you’re hitting your approach shots really nice over there because of these small green you’re used to,” said Jace Cook, junior golfer.

The country club also offers free 17-and-under memberships.

20-50 kids usually show up on Wednesdays to practice with the program.

Four to nine-year-olds play from 9-10 a.m. with 10-17-year-olds to follow from 10-11 a.m.

