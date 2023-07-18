Public invited to 21st annual Free Blueberry Pick in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The “Blues” will be ready early again this year.

According to the Courier-Gazette, Coastal Mountains Land Trust invites the public to participate in the 21st annual Free Blueberry Pick.

Instead of selling blueberries, the Trust is offering a week of community free picks, from Saturday, July 22 to Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit coastalmountains.org and look for the big blue button to register. Participants should bring their own picking containers, drinking water and sun protection. Raking is not permitted.

The Trust is looking for volunteers to help glean the fields to donate blueberries to local food pantries on Monday July 31 and Tuesday Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. To join, call the office at 236-7091.

