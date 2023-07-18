Portland police investigating after two women drugged in Old Port

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland police say two women reported being drugged while drinking in the Old Port.

According to a statement released by the police department on Monday July 17, the two women’s reports were compiled by officers on Thursday, July 13.

Officials say the women believed they were drugged while drinking at the same business, which has not been named by investigators. Surveillance video is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

“In these types of incidents, victims report they suddenly feel extremely impaired and that it’s not consistent with the amount of alcohol they consumed,” the statement reads. Police warned that victims will become disoriented, nauseous, and may have no memory following the incident.

As the investigation continues, police ask residents to “watch out for each other” — and when going out, do so with friends. “There is safety in numbers,” the statement reads.

Other tips from police include:

Never leave your drink unattended.

Don’t accept a drink from someone you don’t know. If you do accept a drink, make sure to order it yourself, watch the bartender pour it, and have them hand it directly to you.

If you suspect that you or someone you’re with has been drugged, seek immediate medical care and make sure the medical staff tests for drugs.

Anyone with information about these incidents should contact police.

Anonymous tips can be left on the department’s Crime Tip Line at 207-874-8584, or texting ‘PPDME’ with the message to 847411 (TIP411).

