A portion of Water St in Hallowell is closed due to an ‘ongoing incident’

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Water St in Hallowell is closed due to an ongoing incident.

Augusta Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook that the road is closed from the Augusta/Hallowell Town line to the Water St/Winthrop St intersection.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

We will have more information as soon as it’s available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Jim Ellis at his retirement celebration in 2021.
Well-known first responder in the Bangor area has passed away
Presque Isle Police
Driver leads police on chase through Presque Isle, Caribou
Bradley Lane in Mercer
N.H. man killed in camper fire in Mercer
Three people accused of breaking into a home and threatening the resident were allegedly asked...
Maine landlord solicited men who broke into apartment, threatened resident, deputies say