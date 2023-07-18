N.H. man killed in camper fire in Mercer

MERCER, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a New Hampshire man was killed in a camper fire this weekend in Mercer.

Officials say the fire happened Saturday morning on Bradley Lane.

We’re told the Norridgewock Fire Department found the remains of what is believed to 64-year-old Wayne Bouchard in his camper.

Bouchard’s remains where taken to the Medical Examiner’s office where an autopsy was conducted on Monday.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

