MMA partners to ‘Marinize Maine’s Workforce’ with offshore wind technology

MMA, the Maine Community College System, and Diamond Offshore Wind are partnering to offer...
MMA, the Maine Community College System, and Diamond Offshore Wind are partnering to offer Offshore Wind Training.(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A big announcement Tuesday at Maine Maritime Academy’s Center for Professional Mariner Development in Bucksport.

MMA, the Maine Community College System, and Diamond Offshore Wind are partnering to offer Offshore Wind Training.

With more initiatives and developments for offshore technology, the need increases for folks to service offshore wind farms.

So, the message today is, “marinize” Maine’s workforce.

“It’s symbolic of the next era of Maine and Maine positioning itself in the green energy world, particularly with offshore wind. It is substantive because it demonstrates how Maine Maritime Academy in partnership with other higher ed stakeholders, but also the companies that are going to be developing offshore wind, how all of this working together can do this, can create new jobs, can build Maine’s workforce,” said MMA President Jerry Paul.

“This is really wonderful for my students because students in the PET (Power Engineering Technology) program are now going out into coops and into full time jobs in the wind industry, so they’re able to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and really use it to go develop their careers and what they want to do,” said Sadie Alley Ferreira, MMA associate professor of engineering.

MMA is calling for more industry support for hiring, internship opportunities, and scholarships as these trainings increase.

For more information on today’s announcement, you can go to https://mainemaritime.edu/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Maine Veteran killed in Pearl Harbor laid to rest after 82 years
Maine Veteran killed in Pearl Harbor brought home after 82 years
Brittany
Brittany tries a Bird scooter
Bird electric scooters
Electric scooters coming to Orono this summer
Sunflower seeds
My Maine Gardens: planting sunflowers