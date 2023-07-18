Man sentenced for role in drug trafficking in Aroostook, Penobscot counties

A gavel and handcuffs.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - A man formerly from Aroostook County has been sentenced for his role in a major drug trafficking ring.

Andrew Adams, 31, will spend 10 years behind bars for possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and for conspiracy to distribute.

The drug trafficking took place in Aroostook and Penobscot counties.

Adams is the sixth of 21 defendants to be sentenced in this case.

Nine of the remaining 15 have pleaded guilty.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
