Mainer chosen to be Blue Angels pilot

FREEPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Mainer has been chosen to be part of a prestigious flight demonstration squadron.

The Blue Angels announced last week that Lt. Connor O’Donnell of Freeport was chosen to be a demonstration pilot in 2024.

Sen. Susan Collins took to social media to share the news and shared the sentiment ‘you make our state proud’

Congratulations to Lt. O’Donnell!

