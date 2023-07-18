Mainer chosen to be Blue Angels pilot

Lt. Connor O'Donnell
Lt. Connor O'Donnell(U.S. Navy Blue Angels)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Mainer has been chosen to be part of a prestigious flight demonstration squadron.

The Blue Angels announced last week that Lt. Connor O’Donnell of Freeport was chosen to be a demonstration pilot in 2024.

Sen. Susan Collins took to social media to share the news and shared the sentiment ‘you make our state proud’

Congratulations to Lt. O’Donnell!

