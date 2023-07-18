Maine will require all EMS workers to be trained in administering Narcan

Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by prescription. That may change next year.(Source: Adapt Pharma)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law this week that requires all EMS workers in Maine to be trained in administering Narcan.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Penobscot, also requires EMS personnel to carry Narcan on their person and be prepared to dispense it as needed.

The law will go into effect in 90 days.

