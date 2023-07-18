Maine Veteran killed in Pearl Harbor brought home after 82 years

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Stanley Willis Allen was a naval aviator on the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

“He left Maine in the summer of 1941, and he is back in Maine now,” Mike Brown said.

Mainers gathered to pay their respects to Allen at the Central Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta Tuesday.

“It’s a bit of a celebration to bring a veteran home to Maine. I have enjoyed getting to know my cousin and his impressive beginnings.” Family member Allen Gelwick said.

Impressive indeed. Brown, Reserve Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, says Allen volunteered and served honorably in the navy and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“He flew observation ships which had a very important goal of being able to help the guns on the battleship spot their targets,” Brown said.

Allen was on duty in Hawaii when the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the US Naval Base in Pearl Harbor, killing over 2 thousand 400 service members.

Allen, who was 25 at the time, was among the 400 unaccounted for, until 2015 when his body was disinterred for identification.

“That journey took almost seven years to do the full identifications. Fortunately, Stanley, whose remains where identified in 2021, we can now bring closure to his family,” Brown said.

“Everything about this was amazing, and we should be just incredibly impressed with the various agencies involved. Really remarkable and the respect that’s been shown,” Gelwick said.

His family received a flag to commemorate his service.

Gelwick says he looks forward to honoring his cousin, one he never knew.

“I think it broadens all our view. We have had a lot of family in the military service, a lot of family members in war, so frankly, it brings it back kind of to the present in a lot of ways. So, I think every December 7th, i will think about Stanley Allen from here forward,” Gelwick said.

