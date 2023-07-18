Maine landlord solicited men who broke into apartment, threatened resident, deputies say

Three people accused of breaking into a home and threatening the resident were allegedly asked...
Three people accused of breaking into a home and threatening the resident were allegedly asked to do so by a landlord.(York County Sheriff's Office/ WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Three people accused of breaking into a home and threatening the resident were allegedly asked to do so by a landlord.

The York County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Acton Ridge Road over the weekend.

The resident told authorities a large group of motorcycles had arrived at her home and some of those bikers were trying to force their way inside.

Officials say three men kicked in the door to her apartment and began to threaten the woman inside. Investigators say they later learned the landlord of the building solicited the men following a landlord-tenant dispute.

Jessie Manchester, Christopher Moreau and Harley Faires were all charged with burglary and criminal threatening.

The men were arrested but have since been released from jail. Officials have not said what the dispute between the landlord or tenant was, or if the landlord is facing charges.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Bradley Lane in Mercer
N.H. man killed in camper fire in Mercer
Crash in Alton
I-95 southbound down to one lane in Alton due to accident
Thomas Hill Standpipe open for summer tour Wednesday
11 people rescued from Saco River after canoes capsize