Maine landlord solicited men who broke into apartment, threatened resident, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Three people accused of breaking into a home and threatening the resident were allegedly asked to do so by a landlord.

The York County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Acton Ridge Road over the weekend.

The resident told authorities a large group of motorcycles had arrived at her home and some of those bikers were trying to force their way inside.

Officials say three men kicked in the door to her apartment and began to threaten the woman inside. Investigators say they later learned the landlord of the building solicited the men following a landlord-tenant dispute.

Jessie Manchester, Christopher Moreau and Harley Faires were all charged with burglary and criminal threatening.

The men were arrested but have since been released from jail. Officials have not said what the dispute between the landlord or tenant was, or if the landlord is facing charges.

