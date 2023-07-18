Maine DOT replacing Ticonic Bridge between Waterville and Winslow

Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT is in the process of replacing the Ticonic Bridge that spans the Kennebec River between Waterville and Winslow.

Overnight closures to traffic began Sunday night and will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning from 7pm to 6 am.

Pedestrians will be allowed access to the bridge during this time, but all vehicles will need to follow a detour route.

The next big closure is scheduled to begin August 7th and could run for five days.

The bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians during that time to allow construction workers to perform utility work.

