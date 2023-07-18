Maine DOT replacing Ticonic Bridge between Waterville and Winslow

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - The Maine DOT is in the process of replacing the Ticonic Bridge that spans the Kennebec River between Waterville and Winslow.

Overnight closures to traffic began Sunday night and will continue through Thursday night into Friday morning from 7pm to 6 am.

Pedestrians will be allowed access to the bridge during this time, but all vehicles will need to follow a detour route.

The next big closure is scheduled to begin August 7th and could run for five days.

The bridge will be closed to traffic and pedestrians during that time to allow construction workers to perform utility work.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

87-year-old Ira Williams
Brewer family searches for answers after 87-year-old suffers injuries in hit and run
Colonial Theatre
Colonial Theatre still looking for new owners
FILE: Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Maine Savings Amphitheater announces completion of renovations
The Legacy Sandwich in Bangor
Bangor sandwich shop latest small business looking for employees