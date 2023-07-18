I-95 southbound down to one lane in Alton due to accident

Crash in Alton
Crash in Alton(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic on I-95 southbound is down to one lane in Alton as of late Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:00 Tuesday morning, emergency responders were called to the accident.

A trooper on the scene tells us a car swerved off the road, flipped, and rolled into a ditch.

Traffic has been moved to one lane, while the scene was being assessed.

We are awaiting more details from officials for details of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Bradley Lane in Mercer
N.H. man killed in camper fire in Mercer
Three people accused of breaking into a home and threatening the resident were allegedly asked...
Maine landlord solicited men who broke into apartment, threatened resident, deputies say
Thomas Hill Standpipe open for summer tour Wednesday
11 people rescued from Saco River after canoes capsize