I-95 southbound down to one lane in Alton due to accident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Traffic on I-95 southbound is down to one lane in Alton as of late Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:00 Tuesday morning, emergency responders were called to the accident.

A trooper on the scene tells us a car swerved off the road, flipped, and rolled into a ditch.

Traffic has been moved to one lane, while the scene was being assessed.

We are awaiting more details from officials for details of the accident.

