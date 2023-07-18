Electric scooters coming to Orono this summer

ORONO/OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Getting around Orono will soon be a bit easier as a partnership between the town and a microtransit company takes flight.

Bird electric scooters are expected to land in Orono in August.

Following the success of Bird’s partnership with Old Town that started last year, Orono has agreed to a one-year pilot program.

Both parties say the goal is to provide a convenient, environmentally friendly option for getting around.

“We’d like to give opportunities for people who either need that microtransit option to either get to our public bus system or, you know, kind of replace a little bit of the walking trips that they make,” said Belle Ryder, assistant town manager, Town of Orono.

The experience is based around the Bird app. Users pay $1 to unlock a scooter, then another $0.44 per minute to ride.

Scooters are typically available for up to seven months of the year, depending on the weather.

They’re maintained by a local resident who works as the fleet manager.

“Orono, Old Town are not the biggest cities on the planet, but that’s one of the benefits of my job is getting to work with cities and communities of all sizes. So, whereas, yes, great, we have New York City. Fine. But, it’s more exciting to bring these programs to communities that necessarily wouldn’t think that it is for them,” said Lauren Scribi, director, government partnerships, Bird.

“You’ve seen this all over the world and bigger cities, and people are like, ‘Oh, it’s so kind of, it’s cool and novel.’ And the fact that we’re now able to bring it to Orono, a real small community is great,” Ryder said.

There are about 75 of the scooters deployed in Old Town. It’ll be about the same in Orono, but you’ll never see them all out at once. Some are always off the streets charging or receiving maintenance.

Bird currently does not have an agreement with the University of Maine, but Scribi says the service will be great for students who live off campus.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.