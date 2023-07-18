Driver leads police on chase through Presque Isle, Caribou

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A driver allegedly lead police on a high speed chase Monday night in Presque Isle.

The vehicle ran from officers at a high rate of speed and in the process lost one of it’s license plates.

Presque Isle Police attempted to chase the vehicle, but it crossed into Caribou.

Caribou Police tried multiple times to pull over the vehicle which continued at a high rate of speed.

The Caribou Police department is reaching out to the DA’s office to issue an arrest warrant to Briana Dionne of Caribou.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.