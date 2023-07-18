Brian Scalabrine basketball camp wraps up in Veazie

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - The Results Basketball and ‘White Mamba’ basketball clinics wrapped up at Eastern Maine Sports Academy in Veazie.

Campers ranged from 2nd to 12th grade (WABI)

Young players got the chance to hone their skills with former Celtic and 2008 NBA Champion, Brian Scalabrine.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s a pretty great experience. It’s a lot of fun. We get to do a lot of drills. He definitely knows a lot more. It’s pretty cool. It’s pretty amazing since it’s a long drive for sure,” said Tyrus Baxter, Ellsworth seventh grade point guard.

They also got a t-shirt, photo, and autograph from Scal.

