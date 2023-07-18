Brewer family searches for answers after 87-year-old suffers injuries in hit and run

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer family is searching for answers.

87-year-old Ira Williams was struck by a car at 8:30 PM July 15th on Eastern Avenue in Brewer and the vehicle sped off.

His son, Robert Williams, received the call and rushed to his fathers home.

Luckily the 87-year-olds granddaughter was right around the corner and she found him on the ground still responsive.

“Once we got here and realized that he’s probably going to be okay, it took quite the weight off my shoulder,” said Williams.

His father was responsive and transported to the hospital.

Although he is recovering, Brewer police are still having trouble finding who committed the crime.

Some may be familiar with the 87-year-old.

He used to decorate his home for Christmas so that locals could get in the spirit and enjoy the lights.

He loves sharing smiles with others and now his family is calling on the community that he loves so much, to help them find closure in this tragic situation.

“I’m just hoping he can get back to doing stuff,” said Williams.

“He enjoys being outside and taking care of the lawn, that’s his forte, so I’m hoping that it doesn’t take too long and he can get back to doing what he likes.”

Williams has three children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

“I got to visit him and he wouldn’t let go of my hand and I liked that,” said Braelynn Kasprzak, one of Williams great-grandchildren.

“When we left, I obviously gave hugs and kisses and it felt really nice knowing that he’s okay and still talking.”

Now Brewer police are searching for who did this and there aren’t many leads.

However, they’re searching for a newer silver model Toyota Camry or Avalon and a hubcap was recently found nearby the site.

If you or anyone you know has information you’re asked to call Brewer Police.

