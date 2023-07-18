11 people rescued from Saco River after canoes capsize

Officials say a group of people who capsized their canoes were in a remote section of the Saco...
Officials say a group of people who capsized their canoes were in a remote section of the Saco River.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRYEBURG, Maine (WMTW) - Eleven people were rescued from the Saco River in Fryeburg by emergency responders on Monday.

Fryeburg Fire, Police and Rescue were all called to the Saco River around 4:30 p.m. for multiple people in the water.

The response brought multiple emergency crews into the area to aid Fryeburg.

Officials say a group of people who capsized their canoes were in a remote section of the Saco River, with limited access and poor communications. However, officials were able to deploy nearby with a crew specifically trained for the water conditions.

The Swiftwater technicians were able to make contact with the group of people, many of whom were holding onto debris in the water.

All 11 people were rescued from the water uninjured and were taken away from the area via a boat due to the conditions of the river.

”This incident could have had a very different outcome,” the Fryeburg Fire Department said in a statement. “We remind everyone that the river remains high, please check conditions prior to departing on your trip, life jackets save lives.”

