Warm & Humid Tuesday With Strong PM Storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly cloudy skies are expected for the rest of the night. A few isolated showers have started to develop across the Crown of Maine. This is about the extent of our precipitation chances for today. The rest of the night will remain dry with areas of locally dense fog especially along the coast. Lows will be mostly in the 60s.

Another warm & humid day Tuesday with dew points in the 60s & 70s and afternoon highs well into the 80s. A cold front approaching the region will bring the threat for strong to severe storms north & west of I-95. The strongest storms will be possible from 3-8 PM with the main hazards being heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts & hail. Some storms will linger into the overnight hours but will remain below severe criteria. The Bangor region is expected to avoid the threat of severe weather but could see a quick shower or thunderstorm during the evening hours. Downeast communities will see a chance for showers Tuesday night along with more fog.

Much of the day on Wednesday looks to remain dry although a stray afternoon shower or storm is not out of the question. Highs are still expected to be in the 70s & 80s with dew points in the 60s and low 70s.

Some brief relief from the humidity will be possible by Thursday. High pressure will move into the region bringing mostly sunny & dry conditions. Dew points will also be dropping into the upper 50s & low 60s. This is short-lived as they will return into the 60s & 70s by Friday and into the weekend.

Another chance for showers & storms will be possible by Friday afternoon and will last into early Saturday. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the 70s. By the upcoming weekend, conditions do not look too bad. Saturday will have a few showers in the morning with the rest of the day having a mix of sun & clouds and a stray shower or storm by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend as it will be dry, mostly sunny and will have highs in the 70s & 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with areas of fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s with a light & variable wind.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Storms in the afternoon & evening especially to the north & west of Bangor. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated risk of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon along with showers & storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Morning showers with a mix of sun & clouds for the rest of the day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 70s and low 80s.

