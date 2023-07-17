Two men arrested for their involvement in Lamione shooting

LAMOINE SHOOTING
LAMOINE SHOOTING(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Two men were arrested over the weekend for their involvement in a shooting in Lamoine.

According to State Police, they received a call Friday about an altercation and gunshots at a residence on the Stolt Road, and people were seen leaving the scene.

When police responded, they say they found evidence at the scene and were able to identify two suspects, but couldn’t find the victim.

They say the victim, 37-year-old Spencer Trott, was eventually seen walking on Bayside Road in Ellsworth and had a gunshot wound.

Trott was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

Police arrested 29-year-old Dimitry Dubrovsky of Bar Harbor and 30-year-old Duncan Haass of Lamoine on Saturday.

They are both charged with attempted murder and other crimes.

Both men are due in court on Monday

We’ll have more information Monday evening.

Poll question
Poll questions and results
