Movie Rocket closes until further notice

Last week, Movie Rocket on Odlin Road posted on their Facebook page they were closed for the day and apologized for any inconvenience. A few days later, they posted they would be closed until further notice.
Movie Rocket in Bangor
Movie Rocket in Bangor(Kaddie Sharpe)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular movie theatre in Bangor is currently closed, but nobody knows for how long.

Last week, Movie Rocket on Odlin Road posted on their Facebook page they were closed for the day and apologized for any inconvenience.

A few days later, they posted they would be closed until further notice.

We reached out to Movie Rocket last week for an explanation.

The person who answered the phone said they’d have someone call us, but we have yet to hear back.

