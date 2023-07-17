Maine Savings Amphitheater announces completion of renovations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amid a busy summer concert season, the Maine Savings Amphitheater has announced the completion of renovations at the Bangor facility.

The upgrades include over 200 modern bathrooms, installation of more than 6,000 new seats equipped with cup holders, and more technological advancements including new video-screens and sound systems.

The renovation also includes a new box office and a wider variety of food and beverage options.

If you’re eager to get a VIP experience, it’s the perfect time.

The renovation also includes 10 corporate suites and four new premium clubs offering a unique VIP experience.

For more information on the happenings at the amphitheater, go to their website.

