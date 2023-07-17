Maine sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Brunswick who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally coming home.
Ensign Stanley Willis Allen will be laid to rest in Augusta Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Allen was stationed on the USS Oklahoma.
He was 25 years old at the time of the attack.
He was among almost 400 service members unaccounted for.
After a 2015 disinterment of unknowns, Allen’s remains were eventually identified.
The service will be held Central Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Avenue.
