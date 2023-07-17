Maine sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest

Ensign Stanley Willis Allen
Ensign Stanley Willis Allen(US Navy/ MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Brunswick who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally coming home.

Ensign Stanley Willis Allen will be laid to rest in Augusta Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Allen was stationed on the USS Oklahoma.

He was 25 years old at the time of the attack.

He was among almost 400 service members unaccounted for.

After a 2015 disinterment of unknowns, Allen’s remains were eventually identified.

The service will be held Central Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

Colonial Theatre
Colonial Theatre still looking for new owners
FILE: Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Maine Savings Amphitheater announces completion of renovations
The Legacy Sandwich in Bangor
Bangor sandwich shop latest small business looking for employees
Kennebec Water District move to new $15 million location in Waterville
Kennebec Water District move to new $15 million location in Waterville