Maine sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Brunswick who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor is finally coming home.

Ensign Stanley Willis Allen will be laid to rest in Augusta Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Allen was stationed on the USS Oklahoma.

He was 25 years old at the time of the attack.

He was among almost 400 service members unaccounted for.

After a 2015 disinterment of unknowns, Allen’s remains were eventually identified.

The service will be held Central Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

