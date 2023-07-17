Maine DEP issues Air Quality Alert for Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for Tuesday, July 18.

The department says particle pollution concentrations are expected to reach “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” levels due to smoke from wildfires in western Canada. These areas include western and northern Maine. “Moderate” value areas are expected in the Eastern Interior region.

They anticipate offshore winds to keep air quality in MidCoast and Downeast Coastal region at “Good” levels.

Air quality forecast for July 18, 2023 (Maine DEP)

The department says at elevated particle pollution levels, children, healthy adults who exert themselves, and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, bronchitis or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation.

Some actions the Maine DEP says you can take to protect your health during periods of unhealthy air quality include:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

If you are exposed to heavy smoke or have health concerns that might be worsened by smoke, consider wearing a N95 or KN95 mask. If you do not have one on hand, any well-fitting mask would likely help reduce some of the particles potentially inhaled into the lungs.

If you are indoors, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

The Maine CDC Asthma Prevention and Control Program has asthma information available at their web site: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/population-health/mat/

For more information on asthma control visit EPA’s Web site epa.gov/asthma to find information about asthma triggers and lessons on asthma management.

Health information for smoke impacted areas: https://www.airnow.gov/air-quality-and-health/fires-and-your-health/

They say those with a heart disease should also follow these recommendations.

You can visit Maine’s air quality forecast page here.

