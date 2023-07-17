LifeFlight of Maine, American Red Cross join forces for blood drive

LifeFlight teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive at Sea Dog in Bangor Monday...
LifeFlight teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive at Sea Dog in Bangor Monday afternoon.(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and there’s one big gift they’re hoping for: blood donations.

LifeFlight teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive at Sea Dog in Bangor Monday afternoon.

Organizers say donations are critical this time of year. With more people out enjoying the nice weather, the need for blood increases but there are fewer donations coming in.

LifeFlight carries blood with them on every mission, and many times it’s the only thing keeping a patient alive.

“It absolutely is 100% life saving. I’ve had several patients that if we didn’t get blood to them, they would not have survived to transport to the hospital where they need to be to get emergency surgery. They absolutely would not have survived. We have several stories like that, and a lot of those patients will come to these drives and donate because they were saved from the blood transfusion. It’s pretty impressive,” said Denise Saucier, RN, LifeFlight of Maine.

The Red Cross says the recent devastating floods in Vermont have canceled some blood drives there.

In order to make up for it they’re asking potential donors in unaffected areas, especially those with type O bloods, to roll up their sleeves.

To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

NLH officials react to Maine DHHS’ proposal to remove COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Maine State House
Mills signs gender-affirming hormone therapy bill
One of many patients to receive the first of two shots for the vaccine today.
Maine DHHS proposing removal of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for workers in health care facilities
Bangor City Council approves ARPA funding for Bangor Area Recovery Network