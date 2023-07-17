Kennebec Water District move to new $15 million location in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - ”We are getting settled here, the first day open to the public,” Roger Crouse said.

The Kennebec Water District has officially moved to their new location after more than a century at the old sites.

“Our big challenge with our South Street location was limited facilities there, limited buildable space,” he said.

With the new 20,000 square foot building, General Manager Roger Crouse says it allows them to be much more efficient.

“We are using the space in a way to maintain 170 miles of buried pipes in the ground, 12 thousand values, 650 hydrants. From this location, we are trying to service a lot of infrastructure,” Crouse said.

That’s 9000 customers from Waterville and several other towns. Crouse says a big part of the move was to be able to maintain the equipment.

“In our old structure, we couldn’t put all of our vehicles in heated storage as well as having space to move around,” he said.

He says the new 15-million dollar building will allow them to better respond to customers’ needs at any time.

“We need to be able to respond to any kind of disruption in the water service like a main break, and that could be in a cold January night, and our equipment needs to be serviceable whether it is 90 degrees outside or it’s 20 below zero outside,” he said.

This is all made possible through water rates.

Crouse says the water district implemented a three-step rate increase, each one 8 percent, beginning in July of 2022.

Another increase began this month, and the last one takes effect next July.

“So, that obviously adds up to more than 15% across those three years, but we have other investments needs, you know, cost of service has gone up, cost for employees, cost for utilities, all of those things have driven up cost,” he explained.

Meanwhile, he says not much has changed when it comes to servicing the public.

“They can come and pay their bills, they can come and sign up for water service, they can do all the same things here,” Crouse said.

