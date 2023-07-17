Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine starts two-day clinic with Results Basketball

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine is teaming up with Results Basketball for a two-day training tour around the area.

2008 NBA Champion visited The Forge Training Center in Ellsworth on Monday, Veazie’s Eastern Maine Sports Academy to come on Tuesday (WABI)

Day one tipped off at The Forge Training Center in Ellsworth.

‘White Mamba’ discussed what he wants to teach young players.

“First of all, you guys live in a beautiful place. Any time I’m blessed with the opportunity to come and visit, it’s amazing. I am searching for those hard-working kids that want more out of this game. I was very fortunate to have unbelievable coaches that guided me along. I’m just trying to pass that forward to the next kid,” said Scalabrine.

The action continues on Tuesday at Eastern Maine Sports Academy in Veazie.

Grades 2-6 train from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with grades 7-12 to follow from 6-8 p.m.

It’s $80 per player, and campers also get a t-shirt, photo, and autograph from Scal.

Registration is online at ResultsBasketball.net/events.

