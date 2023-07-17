Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine starts two-day clinic with Results Basketball

2008 NBA Champion visited The Forge Training Center in Ellsworth on Monday, Veazie’s Eastern Maine Sports Academy to come on Tuesday
By Ben Barr
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Former Celtic Brian Scalabrine is teaming up with Results Basketball for a two-day training tour around the area.

2008 NBA Champion visited The Forge Training Center in Ellsworth on Monday, Veazie’s Eastern...
2008 NBA Champion visited The Forge Training Center in Ellsworth on Monday, Veazie’s Eastern Maine Sports Academy to come on Tuesday(WABI)

Day one tipped off at The Forge Training Center in Ellsworth.

‘White Mamba’ discussed what he wants to teach young players.

“First of all, you guys live in a beautiful place. Any time I’m blessed with the opportunity to come and visit, it’s amazing. I am searching for those hard-working kids that want more out of this game. I was very fortunate to have unbelievable coaches that guided me along. I’m just trying to pass that forward to the next kid,” said Scalabrine.

The action continues on Tuesday at Eastern Maine Sports Academy in Veazie.

Grades 2-6 train from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with grades 7-12 to follow from 6-8 p.m.

It’s $80 per player, and campers also get a t-shirt, photo, and autograph from Scal.

Registration is online at ResultsBasketball.net/events.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

The East beat the West in the annual Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic.
East beats West in Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic
East beats West in Lobster Bowl
Freedom’s Chris Letourneau working as NASCAR car chief
Holbrook wins 8-10 District 3 Softball Championship