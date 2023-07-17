Drying Out & Brightening Up Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pretty good day expected for our Monday as drier air moves into the mid-levels of the atmosphere which will allow us to brighten up and dry out as we progress through the day. Skies will gradually brighten from west to east by late morning through the afternoon. The front that brought us rain yesterday and last night will fizzle out over the area today and may trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon but overall the chances look very minimal and most areas are expected to be dry. It will be very warm and very humid today. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s making for a very tropical feeling day. Heat index values could reach 90° in spots this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the 60s. We’ll likely see some areas of fog tonight too.

A cold front approaching the state Tuesday will bring us a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms especially north and west of the Bangor area. It’ll be warm and humid again Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. The cold front will be slow to exit the area Wednesday, keeping the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms going through the day Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 70s to around 80°. High pressure will build into the area Thursday bringing us a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly lower humidity although it doesn’t look like it will be very noticeable at this point. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Another cold front will approach the area Friday giving us more chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the work week. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-70s to around 80°.

Today: Lingering showers possible early this morning otherwise brightening skies by late morning through the afternoon. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening, especially north and west of Bangor. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and a bit less humid. Highs in the 70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland.

Friday: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to around 80°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.