Colonial Theatre still looking for new owners

Colonial Theatre
Colonial Theatre(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - About a year ago the owners of Colonial Theatre in Belfast announced that they would be retiring from the movie business and were looking to sell.

But a deal has yet to be finalized for the building that has been around since 1912.

The owners who have run the theater for nearly 30 years are seeking $1.3 million.

We’re told that there hasn’t been a lack of interest and that a timeframe of an expected deal is difficult to predict.

Recently, the Boston Globe did an article about the theater as it continues to search for new ownership.

The owners, who are avid movie-goers themselves, said they’re looking forward to once again see films at the Colonial when a new owner comes along.

“Once we owned the movie theater, my wife Therese Bagnardi and I really came to see the importance of the community that comes together at a movie theater. It’s the first place, kids can go by themselves. And while they’re here, they might be going to a kid movie. But there’s adults over there and there’s an action movie down there. So it’s, it’s a real socialization place. And even for me, without the theater, I realized how much I miss many people who I only knew at the movie theater,” said owner Michael Hurley.

The owners noted that Belfast is a wonderful place with a lot to see and do.

Stating that although it’s not the most important place in town, it’s certainly an important part of it.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

FILE: Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Maine Savings Amphitheater announces completion of renovations
The Legacy Sandwich in Bangor
Bangor sandwich shop latest small business looking for employees
Ensign Stanley Willis Allen
Maine sailor who died in attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest
Kennebec Water District move to new $15 million location in Waterville
Kennebec Water District move to new $15 million location in Waterville