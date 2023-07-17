Colonial Theatre still looking for new owners

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - About a year ago the owners of Colonial Theatre in Belfast announced that they would be retiring from the movie business and were looking to sell.

But a deal has yet to be finalized for the building that has been around since 1912.

The owners who have run the theater for nearly 30 years are seeking $1.3 million.

We’re told that there hasn’t been a lack of interest and that a timeframe of an expected deal is difficult to predict.

Recently, the Boston Globe did an article about the theater as it continues to search for new ownership.

The owners, who are avid movie-goers themselves, said they’re looking forward to once again see films at the Colonial when a new owner comes along.

“Once we owned the movie theater, my wife Therese Bagnardi and I really came to see the importance of the community that comes together at a movie theater. It’s the first place, kids can go by themselves. And while they’re here, they might be going to a kid movie. But there’s adults over there and there’s an action movie down there. So it’s, it’s a real socialization place. And even for me, without the theater, I realized how much I miss many people who I only knew at the movie theater,” said owner Michael Hurley.

The owners noted that Belfast is a wonderful place with a lot to see and do.

Stating that although it’s not the most important place in town, it’s certainly an important part of it.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.