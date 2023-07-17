Brewer Police searching for car involved in hit and run

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer Police are asking the public for help in finding a driver involved in a hit and run Saturday night that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Police say around 8:30pm, they responded to Eastern Avenue.

They say the person who was hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved had already taken off out Eastern Avenue toward Holden before they arrived.

They say the vehicle is a newer model silver Toyota Camry or Avalon, and the vehicle will have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call Brewer Police.

