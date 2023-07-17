Brewer catering spot is open for lunch

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Some of the dishes that we’ve offered have been crawfish etouffee. We’ve offered a chicken and sausage Jambalaya. We made chicken gumbo, which was a huge hit. Bread pudding with a white chocolate sauce, banana pudding, bang bang shrimp tacos,” said Jessica Calvert, Southern Spoon owner.

Southern Spoon in Brewer is cookin’ up some southern flavor.

“In Mississippi, we had a restaurant. And when we came up to Maine and we visited, we realized that they need some seasoning, they need some spice. So, we decided this is what we were going to do,” Calvert said.

They started with a smaller operation.

“It has been a semi-slow process. When we first opened, we started doing Grab and Go meal prep and catering. That was the bulk of our business, and as customers have been coming in, more and more they want to know when can we come in for lunch? When can we come in for lunch? And so, we said, you know, we have a small little spot. Let’s just put out a couple tables, couple chairs, and sell some sandwiches and some good food,” Calvert said.

Now, they are open for dining in.

Monday was the grand opening for folks to come in for lunch which will feature a rotating menu of 10 items and will change every week.

In addition to making southern dishes, they also have items shipped up from southern companies and bakeries.

Jessica says their growing popularity has made for a real Maine welcome for their southern kitchen.

“At first we were definitely skeptical and a little bit nervous, but since customers have been coming in here and requesting repeat items like gumbo and grits, it just feels really good,” Calvert said.

