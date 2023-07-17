Bangor sandwich shop latest small business looking for employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Help wanted!

A well-known sandwich shop in Bangor is the latest small business looking to hire employees.

We stopped by the Legacy Sandwich at 163 State Street Monday afternoon after a busy day.

Diane Bernosky owns the shop and says she’s been basically running it by herself for the last several weeks.

She has had some help from a few friends but says she needs to hire one or ideally two part-time workers.

Until then, she’s asked her loyal customers to please be patient which she says hasn’t been a problem for them.

She hopes she can find the help she needs and not have to close the business for good.

”It’s not something I can do by myself, I don’t have a choice. So, if I can’t find reliable staff I will have to close the doors,” Bernosky said.

She’s asking for two people who can be on their feet for at lease four hours and help with food prep, make sandwiches, do dishes and run the cash register.

If you or someone you know is interested, you can call the shop, stop by or message them on Facebook.

