Augusta police searching for man who robbed Big Apple convenience store

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store on Stone Street early Sunday morning.

According to the Kennebec Journal, the man walked into the Big Apple just after 4 a.m. and demanded money and merchandise.

Police say no one was injured and no weapon was shown.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

According to the paper, the suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and 160 to 200 pounds.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sneakers, light-colored pants, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta Police.

The store on Stone Street has been the frequent target of robbers.

The KJ reports that location has been robbed 12 times since 2014 included once earlier this year and twice last year.

