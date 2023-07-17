4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after choking on what was believed to be a hot dog at a Costco in Washington state earlier this month, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

The child was just a few days away from her 5th birthday, KNDU reported.

Leach said several people at the store saw what happened and tried to use life-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.

EMS personnel removed food from the girl’s mouth before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

No autopsy is scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Large law enforcement presence on Dyer Rd. in Carmel
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office busts marijuana operation in Carmel
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Bangor International Airport
Allegiant offers new nonstop flight from Bangor to Southwest Florida

Latest News

The murders of Kristin Smith, Charity Lynn Perry, Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, and Ashley...
Deaths of 4 women in string of murders are linked, Oregon authorities say
A flash flood swamped a Pennsylvania road Saturday afternoon, sweeping several cars away and...
Deadly flooding, dangerous heat sweep across US
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
Storms Tuesday Afternoon