Southwest Harbor turns pink for Flamingo Festival

SIOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The town of Southwest Harbor is painted pink this weekend for the annual Flamingo Festival.

What started as Southwest Harbor Days in the ‘70s has evolved into the Flamingo Festival, commemorating the inventor of the pink flamingo lawn ornament and late Southwest Harbor resident Don Featherson.

In memory of him, this weekend featured a parade, craft fair, and live performances. Not to mention the iconic flamingos decorating the streets and local businesses.

”This festival is a great way to bring together the community and everybody comes out,” says one community member and craft vendor Bethany Roberge. “It’s just a fun way for locals and tourists to get together and celebrate and have a fun weekend.”

The annual festival to put on by community center the Harbor House.

This year’s Flamingo Festival winds down Monday with a puppet show at 6 p.m.

